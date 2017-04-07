SAO PAULO, April 7 A federal court in Brazil
suspended the operating license of the massive Belo Monte
hydroelectric dam on environmental grounds, according to a
statement late on Thursday from federal prosecutors in the state
of Pará.
The dam's operating consortium Norte Energia SA, led by
state-controlled energy group Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA
, or Eletrobras, must complete basic sanitation works
in the city of Altamira before filling the dam's reservoir, the
prosecutors said.
The sanitation work was a condition for Brazil environmental
agency Ibama licensing the 11,233-megawatt Belo Monte dam, which
has drawn controversy for its impact on the native communities
along a tributary of the Amazon river.
Norte Energia SA did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
(Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)