BRASILIA Aug 11 Brazil's government plans to
sign contracts worth 186 billion reais ($53 billion) for energy
generation and transmission between August 2015 and December
2018, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
The investment plan includes auctions for 37,600 kilometers
of transmission lines. Hydroelectric dams should account for
11,000 megawatts of plans to generate between 25,000 and 31,500
megawatts of energy, the statement said.
($1 = 3.49 reais)
