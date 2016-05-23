RIO DE JANEIRO May 23 Interim President Michel
Temer has given one of the biggest jobs of his administration to
the youngest and least known of his cabinet members: Mines and
Energy Minister Fernando Coelho Filho, 32.
Trouble in the oil, electricity and mining industries is
responsible for nearly a third of last year's 3.8 percent
economic decline, deepening Brazil's worst recession since the
1930s.
Sliding crude prices and a corruption scandal have rocked
state-run oil company Petrobras, which may need
government help to deal with its $130 billion of debt, the
largest in the world oil industry. The scandal has also hit
state-run utility Electrobras, which this month had
its shares delisted on the New York Stock Exchange and also may
need a bailout.
Coelho, the baby-faced son of a powerful political family,
was handed one of the government's biggest portfolios on May 12.
Hoping to pay the debt without huge bailouts, the Temer
government wants him to speed the sale of Petrobras and
Eletrobras assets and open the oil sector to more foreign
investment.
These moves will likely offend the deep nationalist feelings
of many Brazilians, including suspended President Dilma
Rousseff, who is still respected by many for expanding social
programs that lifted millions from poverty.
Leftist and union groups are fighting her impeachment and
impending Senate Trial. Believing the state must direct all
energy development, they have also promised to fight Temer's
more free-market oil, electricity and economic policies.
"The previous government ... killed the goose that lays the
golden eggs," said Edmilson dos Santos, an energy policy
professor at the University of Sao Paulo. "Rousseff was warned
her policies would end in disaster, but she refused to listen."
Ceolho's experience in the energy sector is slim, beyond
bills to cut taxes on hybrid and electric cars and to support
farmers making ethanol from manioc, a staple root vegetable.
He does, though, have 10 years under his belt in Brazil's
rough and tumble Congress. When elected at 22, he was then the
youngest person ever seated in the lower house.
"He has more political than technical experience," said
Helder Queiroz, former head of Brazil's petroleum regulator ANP.
"But the ministry requires more technical knowledge. The
companies he'll be dealing with demand much of a minister in a
strategic job."
Coelho did not return calls seeking an interview for this
story.
EXPERIENCED ASSISTANTS
Ready or not, Coelho is now in charge of promoting,
regulating and in some cases running a huge portion of Brazil's
economy.
The oil industry alone is responsible for 13 percent of
gross domestic product. Add mining and electricity and that
rises to nearly 20 percent. The electricity industry is bigger
than Britain's and Italy's combined, and Petrobras operates more
ships than the U.S. Navy.
"His success will depend on who is picked for the
second-level jobs," José Marcio Camargo, an economics professor
at Rio de Janeiro's Pontifical Catholic University and an
advisor to Temer's Brazilian Democratic Movement Party.
Some of those people were picked last week.
Paulo Pedrosa, executive secretary, or No. 2 at the Energy
Ministry, knows electricity. A former director of Brazil's
electricity regulator, he recently ran Brazil's association of
major power consumers.
Former Bunge Ltd executive Pedro Parente was named Chief
Executive officer of Petrobras. A former Petrobras board member,
he is expected to speed stalled asset sales and get the company
out of ancillary businesses like shipping and pipelines.
Eletrobras may be the most urgent problem. The NYSE
suspended its shares after the price-fixing, bribery and
political kick-back scandal expanded from Petrobras, preventing
the utility from delivering accounts to U.S. regulators.
Eletrobras needs an 8 billion real ($2.27 billion) bailout,
said Luis Pinguelli Rosa, professor of energy planning at the
Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.
The problems stem from Rousseff's decision in 2012 to slash
power rates in exchange for early renewal of hydroelectric power
concessions.
"Eletrobras' return on the renewed hydro dams dropped to
almost zero overnight," said Pinguelli, who was CEO of
Eletrobras in 2003 and 2004 when Rousseff was Brazil's Energy
Minister. "Eletrobras' ability to generate cash and invest dried
up."
Petrobras may also need government cash, Pinguelli said,
though Dos Santos and Camargo say the amounts contemplated - as
much as 150 billion reais ($43 billion) - would strain the
government's finances and undermine its credit rating.
The only alternative is for Coelho to push the faster sale
of Petrobras assets, Dos Santos said. This would raise cash and
get the company out of businesses, such as refining, that
prevent it from focusing on exploration and development in giant
offshore fields, he added.
($1 = 3.5253 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro and
Luciano Costa in Sao Paulo; Editing by David Gregorio)