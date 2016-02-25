(Recasts, adds minister comments and context)

BRASILIA Feb 25 Brazil will turn off an additional 3,000 megawatts of thermal power on March 1 as rains improve its hydropower system, in a move that will trim electricity tariffs across the country, Energy Minister Eduardo Braga said on Thursday.

Braga said the decision to turn off 15 thermal plants will save power generators about 8 billion reais per year, which will mean cheaper bills for consumers.

"Power tariffs are in a downward trend in Brazil," Braga told reporters. Earlier this month the government announced it was turning off 2,000 megawatts of thermal power.

The decision will reduce electricity tariffs by between 6 and 6.5 percentage points, according to the government.

Lower tariffs could help a central bank struggling to slow double-digit inflation even after raising interest rates to near 10-year highs.

Brazil, which mostly relies on hydropower, has had its more expensive natural gas-powered thermal plants running full throttle since a drought hit the southeast region three years ago. Higher electricity rates were behind a surge in inflation that ended 2015 above the 6.5 percent official target ceiling. ($1 = 3.9552 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Alan Crosby)