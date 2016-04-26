By Bruno Kelly
AMAJARI, Brazil, April 26 After trekking nearly
two hours through dense jungle, Brazilian government
environmental special forces burst into a clearing where the
trees had been sawn and a muddy crater dug: an illegal gold mine
on indigenous land in the heart of the Amazon.
The miners and gold were already gone, scattered by the whir
of helicopter blades, but armed troopers in camouflage burned
tents and generators. When there was nothing left, they moved on
to the next.
The five-day operation last week, coordinated by Brazil's
environmental agency Ibama and Indian foundation Funai, located
15 air strips and destroyed 20 barges used to transport
equipment and supplies by the estimated 5,000 illegal miners in
the vast remote region.
At more than 23.5 million acres (9.5 million hectares), the
Yanomami people's territory is twice the size of Switzerland and
home to around 27,000 indigenous people.
The land has legally belonged to the Yanomami since 1992,
but miners continue to exploit the area, sawing down trees and
poisoning rivers with mercury in their lust for gold.
The mercury has become a growing cause for concern. While
miners once killed the Yanomami with guns or disease - nearly 20
percent of the population was wiped out in the 1980s - today the
threat is the toxic liquid metal used to separate gold from
grit.
A study published last month by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation,
a public biomedical research group, found that in some Yanomami
villages, 92 percent of residents suffered from mercury
poisoning. The results shocked experts, who believe mercury is
entering the food chain through fish in polluted rivers.
High mercury exposure harms the nervous, digestive and
immune systems, can lead to impaired vision and hearing, and can
be fatal.
Last week's raid was considered a success but Ibama's
operation leader Roberto Cabral said the miners will probably be
back.
"The aim is to destroy their equipment. We're not able to
arrest them, there's no space in the helicopter," he said, sweat
pouring down his face in the middle of the steamy jungle.
When miners were caught, they were grilled for information
and released. Beyond the equipment, authorities have been
hunting for clues on the illicit business interests behind the
miners.
The region's remoteness is a constant challenge.
From a base in the Tepequém mountains on the frontier with
Venezuela, three helicopters flew the 35-person team for an hour
and a half to the banks of the majestic Uraricoera river.
From there it was another hour or two on foot, cutting aside
branches and wading through waist-high mud, to reach the mines.
It is expensive and rare for the arm of the law to reach this
far.
It might become rarer still. With Brazil suffering through
its worst recession in a century, Funai's budget for 2016 was
cut by 24 percent, while Ibama had its spending reduced by 30
percent.
For Fiona Watson, who works for the activist group Survival
International and has campaigned for the Yanomami since 1990,
any long-term solution must be based on having more people on
the ground, graver punishments and a focus on those hiring the
miners and supplying equipment.
"These miners are like ants," Watson said. "They just keep
coming back."
