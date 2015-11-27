SAO PAULO Nov 26 The destruction of Brazil's
Amazon forest, the world's largest intact rainforest, increased
by 16 percent in 2015 from a year ago as the government
struggles to enforce legislation and stop illegal clearings.
Satellite data for the 12 months through the end of July
released on Thursday showed that 5,831 square km (2,251 square
miles) of forests were cleared in the Brazilian Amazon, an area
half the size of Puerto Rico.
The data released by the environment ministry on Thursday
confirmed preliminary information released by environmental
institutions recently that were showing an increase in
deforestation after a fall seen in 2014.
It comes at a sensitive moment for the Brazilian government
as countries around the world gather in Paris to discuss a new
global climate agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Deforestation makes up to around 15 percent of world's
heat-trapping gases, more than the entire transport sector.
A strong increase in the Mato Grosso state, Brazil's top
grains and livestock producer, was the main factor behind the
increase. Landowners in Mato Grosso cleared around 1,500 square
kilometers (Km2) of forests, compared to around 1,000 Km2 in
2014.
"It was a surprise, particularly the increase in Mato
Grosso", Environment Minister Izabella Teixeira told reporters
in Brasilia.
"Pressure for more logging is again strong and coming from
agriculture and livestock activities," she said.
Besides being a giant carbon sink, the Amazon is a
biodiversity sanctuary, holding myriad species yet to be
studied, so any increase in deforestation usually sparks
criticism from environmentalists.
The government often launches police operations to fight
illegal loggers, but environmental groups say more is needed.
Teixeira said she has called governors in the states that
had the biggest increases in deforestation to discuss the
situation.
They would be asked to present evaluations explaining why
deforestation increased.
Despite the jump this year, the cleared area is still much
smaller than in the past, as the country managed to sharply
reduce Amazon's destruction since it began tracking
deforestation in 2004, when almost 30,000 Km2 of forest were
lost.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)