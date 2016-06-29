RIO DE JANEIRO, June 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
S elective logging, road building and fires are threatening
biodiversity in Brazil's Amazon despite a requirement that rural
landowners maintain at least 80 percent of their forest cover in
the world's largest rainforest, researchers said on Wednesday.
In 2012, Brazil enacted a law to protect forests and help
establish clearer rules for the ranchers, soy growers and other
producers who pushed into the Amazon rainforest and other
sensitive regions in recent decades.
The new code carried over from previous legislation a
requirement to maintain forest cover on 80 percent of rural
properties in the Amazon, 35 percent in the central savanna
region and 20 percent in other areas of the country.
But an international team of researchers which assessed
forest degradation in northern Brazil's Para region found that
areas with the highest levels of protection under Brazil's
forestry code, still lost between 46 percent and 61 percent of
their conservation value.
"Many of the forests that remain standing are shadows of the
pristine forests that once stood in their place," said Toby
Gardner, a co-author of the study published in the journal
Nature.
"Brazil's efforts for reducing deforestation deserve praise,
but the combined effects of these disturbances are under-cutting
those efforts," the scientist from the Stockholm Environment
Institute told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The impacts of forest disturbance in Para have resulted in a
loss of biodiversity equivalent to clearing more than 92,000
square kilometers of primary forests - an area larger than
Austria, the study said.
The impact of forest disturbance on the broader environment
is greater than all of the deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon
between 2006 and 2015, said researchers.
The problem of disturbed forests hurting the broader
environment is exacerbated by unclear land titles in the Amazon,
Gardner said.
Small-scale farmers who do not have formal land ownership
are less likely to invest in forest protection measures such as
fire breaks or sustainable management plans, he said.
Forest destruction, which is largely caused by land-clearing
for cattle and other farming, is a major source of carbon
emissions that contribute to global warming.
Annual forest clearing in the Amazon has declined by roughly
75 percent from its mid-2000s levels, although it has edged up
in the past year.
While deforestation rates in Brazil have dropped markedly
over the past decade, smaller pieces of remaining forest give
far fewer benefits for reducing climate change or protecting
wildlife, the study said.
