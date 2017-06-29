PORTO VELHO, Brazil/GUAYARAMERÍN, Bolivia, June 29 (Thomson
Reuters Foundation) - H olding a plastic bottle of toxic mercury
with his bare hands on an illegal gold mining barge in the
Amazon basin, the 22-year-old miner says he is well aware of the
dangers of the job.
In shorts and sandals, he lights a blow torch, training a
blue flame on a piece of ore which his barge dredged up from the
bottom of the Madeira River in Brazil's northwestern Rondonia
state, on the border with Bolivia.
Hundreds of similar barges - fashioned from plywood and
metal and powered by roaring diesel motors - troll the rivers of
the world's largest rainforest leaving trails of destruction in
their wake, according to government officials.
"I know this is a bit dangerous, but what else am I going to
do to make a living here?" said the miner, who spoke on the
condition of anonymity due to his involvement in illegal
activity. When asked about safety equipment he just laughed.
Tens of thousands of illegal miners - or "garimpeiros" as
they are known - have poured into the Amazon rainforest in
Brazil, Peru, Bolivia, Venezuela and Colombia looking to strike
it rich.
The gold rush has decimated the forest in parts of Amazon,
while poisoning people who depend on the rivers for their food
with mercury and other toxins used in the extraction process.
The illicit industry is fuelled by the trafficking of men to
extract the gold and women to work as prostitutes servicing
miners, according to Brazilian prosecutors.
BIG, DIRTY BUSINESS
With billions of dollars at stake and complex criminal
networks laundering illegally-mined gold across borders,
officials admit they are struggling to contain the problem.
"We have immense difficulties," Ranilson Monteiro Camara from
Brazil's Ministry of Mining told the Thomson Reuters Foundation
in Porto Velho, Rondonia's gritty state capital.
Dozens of boats with no legal registration openly haul gold
out of the river just two kilometers from his office.
Camara said he is the department's only official in Rondonia
State responsible for monitoring the garimpeiros and their
billion dollar industry.
"Levels of irregular (mining) activity on the river are
high," Camara said. Inspectors and other officials are working
to try shutter illegal boats, while formally registering others
so they can operate legally, he said.
It's no easy task.
In a given year, illegal miners ship 40 tons of gold
extracted from across the Amazon into the United States,
according to a 2016 study by Verite, a Massachusetts-based
watchdog. This is nearly twice the legal gold exports from the
five Amazonian nations covered by the study.
Between 2006 and 2016, 68 tons of gold were illegally
extracted from the Amazon and smuggled out of the region through
Bolivia, according to the Global Initiative Against
Transnational Organized Crime.
Illegal miners dump more than 30 tons of deadly mercury into
Amazon Rivers each year, poisoning fish and causing brain damage
to people living hundreds of kilometers (miles) downstream,
according to the Carnegie Amazon Mercury Project, a U.S.-based
scientific group.
ATTEMPTS AT REGULATION
Gold producers, for their part, say they are unfairly
stigmatised as bandits despite many working within the law.
"We are seen as bad by society, but actually we work, pay
tax and support the local economy," said Fabiano Sena Oliveira,
a senior member of a gold producers' cooperative in Rondonia.
Only 20 percent of the miners operate illegally, Oliveira
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation from a storefront with
barred windows where he buys and sells gold.
Cooperatives of mining boat owners are working to improve
their environmental monitoring, and to make sure people register
with authorities and pay their taxes, said Oliveira, a huge man
wearing a gold chain and Ralph Lauren polo shirt.
"In the past it's true miners used a lot of mercury," he
said, but today they use far less as it is expensive.
As part of the mining process mercury is mixed with rocks
dredged from the bottom of the river. The mixture of mercury and
sediment is then heated up, helping to separate the gold.
But visits to garimpeiro boats by the Thomson Reuters
Foundation appeared to contradict his remarks about miners
moving away from mercury use.
LIFE ON THE BOATS
Sidney Magrao has spent the past 35 years as a garimpeiro.
He works on a large mining boat with a powerful tube which sucks
sediment from the bottom of the Madeira River. Miners on the
boat then sift through the rocks and dirt for tiny pieces of
gold.
Magrao started off in the business wading into small rivers
with a hand-held tube and is now a senior operator on a boat
worth 3 million reais ($900,000).
"I earned 23,000 reais last month ($7,000)," a huge salary
for a working-class man in the Amazon, 62-year-old Magrao told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation. He spoke while maneuvering
levers to direct the boat's suction tube with a cigarette
dangling in his mouth.
The two story-barge with humming motors looks like something
out of a science fiction movie like Mad Max or Water World. It
has several sleeping rooms with bunk beds and a fulltime cook.
Workers say it is formally registered with Brazilian
authorities, meaning they have to pay tax on their earnings.
"We are paid in gold," said 60-year-old Valda Mendes, the
boat's cook, as she prepared a lunch of rice and steak on open
flames.
LAUNDERING PROFITS
While some boats obey the law, much of the Amazon's gold is
extracted from jungle land where mining is prohibited, said a
local professor who studies the illicit trade.
In other cases gold is taken from lands or waters where
mining is permitted but then smuggled from Brazil into Bolivia
to avoid taxes, said Aurelio Herraiz from the Federal Institute
of Education, Science and Technology of Amazonas State.
"Many buyers go on boats to buy gold... This is invisible,"
Herraiz told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "There is no record
of it anywhere."
Mercury contamination is one of the biggest environmental
threats from the trade, Herraiz said, and the toxic chemical is
cheap and easy to obtain in neighbouring Bolivia.
Police officials say tracking the movement of illicit gold
and chemicals between different Amazon countries is difficult.
"Like all frontiers, there are problems and issues here to
be solved," said Heliel Martins, a police chief in Rondonia.
Back on the illegal mining boat, the 22-year-old worker
opens a plastic bottle of mercury before pouring it onto a
nugget of gold.
The boat's captain started as a cook in the industry 18
years ago, saved her money and then bought the vessel.
"It's bureaucratic and expensive to get registered," she
said, adding that she had been fined heavily for operating
illegally. To pay the fines for breaking the rules, she had just
one source of revenue - gold.
Travel support for this reporting was provided by the Society of
Environmental Journalists (SEJ).
(Reporting by Chris Arsenault @chrisarsenaul, Editing by Ros
Russell.; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate
change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org)