SAO PAULO, July 3 Brazilian electricity utility
Equatorial Energia could inject up to 1 billion reais
($500 million) into debt-laden power distributor and bid target
Celpa, a regional government news agency reported on Tuesday
citing a company presentation.
In the presentation to the governor of the Para state,
Equatorial Chief Executive Firmino Sampaio said the cash would
help Celpa "regain its course and resume the good services it
provided to the state," according to a report by the Para news
agency.
Equatorial has placed a formal bid for control of Celpa.
Under terms of the proposal, Equatorial has exclusive rights to
negotiate a deal with Celpa's majority shareholder, Grupo Rede
Energia.
Celpa, which serves the northern state of Para, filed for
bankruptcy protection in February, citing a deterioration in its
finances.
Equatorial's press office declined to comment on the report,
which was published in the Para government website.
($1 = 2.0017 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting By Anna Flavia Rochas, Writing by Alonso Soto;
Editing by Richard Pullin)