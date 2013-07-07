RIO DE JANEIRO, July 7 The U.S. National
Security Agency monitored the telephone and email activity of
Brazilian companies and individuals in the past decade as part
of U.S. espionage activities, the Globo newspaper reported on
Sunday, citing documents provided by fugitive Edward Snowden, a
former NSA intelligence contractor.
The newspaper did not say how much traffic was monitored by
NSA computers and intelligence officials. But the Globo article
pointed out that in the Americas, Brazil was second only to the
United States in the number of transmissions intercepted.
Brazil was a priority nation for the NSA communications
surveillance alongside China, Russia, Iran and Pakistan, Globo
said.
In the 10-year period, the NSA captured 2.3 billion phone
calls and messages in the United States and then used computers
to analyze them for signs of suspicious activity, the paper
said. In the United States, the NSA used legal but secret
warrants to compel communications companies to turn over
information about calls and emails for analysis.
Some access to Brazilian communications was obtained through
American companies that were partners with Brazilian
telecommunications companies, the paper reported, without naming
the companies.
The Globo article was written by Glenn Greenwald, Roberto
Kaz and José Casado. Greenwald, who works for Britain's Guardian
newspaper and lives in Rio de Janeiro, was the journalist who
first revealed classified documents provided by Snowden,
outlining the extent of U.S. communications monitoring activity
at home and abroad.
After providing the information to Greenwald, Snowden fled
the United States for Hong Kong and was most recently seen in
the transit area of the Moscow airport.
Snowden's U.S. passport has been revoked. He has made asylum
requests to several countries, including Ecuador, Venezuela and
Bolivia. Three countries - Bolivia, Venezuela and Nicaragua -
have offered to give Snowden asylum.