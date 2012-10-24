* Ethanol blend requirement to rise "in May or June"
* Move would ease Petrobras' need to import gasoline
SAO PAULO Oct 24 Brazil will raise the required
amount of ethanol blended into gasoline to 25 percent from the
current 20 percent by the end of June next year, the country's
oil regulator said on Wednesday.
Brazil had lowered the amount of ethanol in gasoline to 20
percent in October 2011 due to a shortage of the biofuel and an
increase in its price.
But the scenario is improving for the sugarcane industry,
which provides the raw material for Brazil's ethanol and should
now be able to meet the higher demand, said Allan Kardec,
director of the ANP regulator.
"The increase has already been agreed to," Kardec said on
Tuesday at an event in Rio de Janeiro, according to Brazilian
news agency Agencia Estado. "It will occur in May or June of
next year."
ANP's communications office confirmed the veracity of
Kardec's comments on Wednesday.
The government and ethanol industry have been in
negotiations for several months to determine whether there will
be enough biofuel on the market to raise the blend requirement
without pressuring fuel prices or spurring inflation.
The ANP has the final say in the decision.
Brazilian state-led oil company Petrobras
supports increasing the amount of ethanol used in fuel because
it would be able to reduce the volume of gasoline that it
imports at a loss to sell in the domestic market.