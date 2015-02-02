BRASILIA Feb 2 Brazil's struggling sugar and
ethanol mills got more good news on Monday after the government
granted an expected increase in the national blend of the
biofuel in gasoline to 27 percent on Feb. 15 from the current 25
percent, industry officials said.
The higher blend is the latest of several measures taken by
the government expected to have a positive effect on the
industry's bottom line going forward.
In the past years, local firms such as Raizen
, Biosev, Bunge, Sao
Martinho and Guarani have struggled to
post consistent and robust profits as rising production costs
combined with government gasoline subsidies have squeezed mills'
margins.
Also improving the outlook for mills was the government's
January decision to raise taxes on gasoline starting on Feb. 1,
allowing ethanol mills to raise prices in tandem and recover
profit margins.
In recent years, the government of President Dilma Rousseff,
concerned about consumer inflation, had zeroed out the taxes on
gasoline and even subsidized the price of the fuel on the local
market, prior to the fall in global oil prices in past months.
The president of Brazil's cane milling industry, Elizabeth
Farina, said mills had sufficient supplies of the biofuel to
meet additional demand.
Unica requested that the government increase the official
blend range over a year ago to slow the decline in the cane
industry. As many as 83 mills of the more than 400 in the
country have shuttered their doors since 2008 in the worst
crisis in the sector's history.
The greater demand for the biofuel is expected to help
support sugar prices in the medium term, as mills divert more
cane to ethanol rather than the sweetener.
Congress passed legislation in September authorizing the
government to raise the maximum blend to 27.5 percent from 25
percent. Ethanol in gasoline can drop to as low as 18 percent in
times of tight supply.
The increased blend of anhydrous ethanol comes during the
inter-harvest of the main center-south cane crop, when supplies
are normally tight and prices for the fuel tend to rise.
This year, however, ethanol producers held off on sales in
2014 and have stocked more of the fuel in anticipation of an
increase in the blend and of improved prices.
Plinio Nastari, president of local cane analysts Datagro,
said last week that ethanol stocks were currently at more than 7
billion liters, a 13 percent increase over last year.
