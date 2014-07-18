SAO PAULO, July 18 Low corn prices in Brazil
following a bumper crop are worrying farmers but providing
favorable margins for an incipient corn-ethanol industry, said
the manager of Usimat, the first Brazilian mill to produce the
corn-based biofuel.
Usimat, located in a remote, corn-producing part of Mato
Grosso state in central Brazil, plans to increase corn-based
ethanol output to 100,000 tonnes this year from 67,000 tonnes
last year.
Sergio Barbieri, the mill manager, currently is buying corn
for 15 reais ($6.73) per bag, and says it is more profitable to
use the grain than to buy sugarcane at up to 18 reais per bag.
"We are living in a cane hell and corn heaven," Barbieri
told Reuters in an interview.
Brazil was a global pioneer in sugarcane-based biofuels, but
corn-derived ethanol is more common in the United States. After
rapid expansion, many of the Brazilian sugarcane-based ethanol
mills are financially strapped and some are closing.
Usimat produces ethanol with sugarcane from April until
November and switches to corn for the remaining months, allowing
it to operate 340 days out of the year, Barbieri said.
Other corn-ethanol projects are being studied in Mato
Grosso. Specialists say corn-based ethanol is only profitable in
remote areas of Brazil, far from the heart of the sugarcane
country in Sao Paulo state.
Brazil produced a record 81.5 million tonnes of corn last
year but production is expected to fall below 80 million tonnes
this year due in part to low prices.
Mato Grosso state's farm institute said local farmers are
receiving 11 reais per bag of corn, a price that has fallen 44
percent in two months as the second of two annually corn crops
is harvested.
($1 = 2.23 reais)
(Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Paul Simao)