* Govt prepares package to stimulate ethanol production
* Ministries discussing tax breaks and fuel price hike
SAO PAULO May 31 Brazil's government plans to
cut taxes for its ethanol sector to stimulate production of the
widely used biofuel, as ethanol output remains anemic after the
2008 financial crisis triggered industry consolidation, local
papers reported on Thursday.
According to Brazil's Valor Economico financial daily, an
unnamed, high-level source in the administration said that the
government is drafting a package that will include the reduction
or zeroing out of the so-called PIS/Cofins taxes, which account
for about 12 centavos ($0.06) of the typical 1.87-real-per-liter
price for ethanol in Sao Paulo.
The government is also studying a possible reduction of the
IPI tax on machinery and equipment required in the construction
of new ethanol mills, in an effort to boost future production of
the fuel.
Valor even said the government may raise the price of
gasoline to allow ethanol prices to rise in tandem at the pump,
which would improve mills' returns from sales of the fuel that
accounted for over half of Brazil's gasoline market in 2009.
Today ethanol accounts for only around 35 percent of the market.
"We are going to make production of ethanol cheaper. These
measures are under consideration and we want to implement them
as soon as possible," the source is quoted as saying.
The president of Brazil's oil regulator ANP, Allan Kardec
Duailibe, said earlier this week that Brazilian ethanol would
only return to being competitive with gasoline at the pump in
two to three years.
The Folha de S.Paulo newspaper said four ministries are
currently discussing a package of measures to help the ailing
industry. They include the ministries of mines and energy,
finance, agriculture and trade and development.
"The measures are more structural, of a long-term nature,"
said a participant in the ministerial talks quoted by the Folha.
($1=2.0246 reais)
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Alden Bentley)