BRASILIA Jan 30 Brazil will raise the ethanol content of regular gasoline blends to 25 percent from 20 percent on May 1, Brazil's energy minister Edison Lobao told reporters in Brasilia Wednesday, a move that could help ease the growth of fuels imports.

The government is also studying new measures to help the country's ethanol distillers, who make the bulk of the country's biofuel out of sugarcane. (Reporting by Peter Murphy in Brasilia; Writing by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro; editing by Carol Bishopric)