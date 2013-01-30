UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRASILIA Jan 30 Brazil will raise the ethanol content of regular gasoline blends to 25 percent from 20 percent on May 1, Brazil's energy minister Edison Lobao told reporters in Brasilia Wednesday, a move that could help ease the growth of fuels imports.
The government is also studying new measures to help the country's ethanol distillers, who make the bulk of the country's biofuel out of sugarcane. (Reporting by Peter Murphy in Brasilia; Writing by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro; editing by Carol Bishopric)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources