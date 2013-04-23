BRASILIA, April 23 Brazil will cut taxes and extend lines of credit for a struggling sugar cane ethanol industry that has lost market share to gasoline due to rising production costs, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.

Mantega announced that Brazil's so-called PIS/Cofins federal social security taxes, which stand at a combined 12 percent for ethanol, will be slashed to almost zero for the biofuel.