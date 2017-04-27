BRASILIA, April 27 Brazil's Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi has requested that the country's foreign trade council impose an ethanol import tariff as demanded by domestic producers to curb a surge in imports from the United States, an official said on Thursday.

The ministry's secretary for international relations, Odilson Ribeiro, told Reuters the request was sent on Wednesday to the foreign trade chamber, known as Camex, which decides on import and export rules. The seven-minister council has no time-frame to decide. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Sandra Maler)