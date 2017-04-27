UPDATE 7-Oil slides, hits 6-month low as OPEC fails to curb glut
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening
BRASILIA, April 27 Brazil's Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi has requested that the country's foreign trade council impose an ethanol import tariff as demanded by domestic producers to curb a surge in imports from the United States, an official said on Thursday.
The ministry's secretary for international relations, Odilson Ribeiro, told Reuters the request was sent on Wednesday to the foreign trade chamber, known as Camex, which decides on import and export rules. The seven-minister council has no time-frame to decide. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Sandra Maler)
BEIRUT, June 15 Air strikes hit rebel-held districts east of Damascus on Thursday for the first time in weeks after shells landed in parts of the capital controlled by the Syrian government, a Reuters witness and a war monitor said.
MOSCOW, June 15 New sanctions on Russian energy projects proposed by the U.S. Senate are aimed at boosting liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from the United States to Europe, an official from Russian gas giant Gazprom was quoted as saying on Thursday.