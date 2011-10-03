BRUSSELS Oct 3 Overly restrictive fiscal measures are unlikely to solve the European Union's debt crisis, Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Monday.

"In our case extremely restrictive fiscal measures only deepened the process of stagnation and loss of opportunity," Rousseff, referring to Latin America's 1980s debt crisis, told journalists at the end of a meeting with her Belgian counterpart.

"It is difficult to exit crisis without increasing consumption and growth," she said.

Rousseff and senior Brazilian ministers will meet with EU leaders on Monday evening and Tuesday to discuss responses to the EU debt crisis as well as joint trade, energy and investment projects.

"Brazil will do everything necessary to diminish any possible impact of the crisis on its domestic economy," Rousseff said.

The two heads of state did not discuss a contentious proposal by the EU executive to tax financial transactions such as trading in bonds and shares, Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme told journalists.

That plan was mooted as a central plank of efforts to recoup cash from an industry that cost governments billions of euros during the financial crisis, but faces opposition particularly from Britain.

(Reporting by Juliane von Reppert-Bismarck; editing by Ron Askew)