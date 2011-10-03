BRUSSELS Oct 3 Overly restrictive fiscal
measures are unlikely to solve the European Union's debt crisis,
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Monday.
"In our case extremely restrictive fiscal measures only
deepened the process of stagnation and loss of opportunity,"
Rousseff, referring to Latin America's 1980s debt crisis, told
journalists at the end of a meeting with her Belgian
counterpart.
"It is difficult to exit crisis without increasing
consumption and growth," she said.
Rousseff and senior Brazilian ministers will meet with EU
leaders on Monday evening and Tuesday to discuss responses to
the EU debt crisis as well as joint trade, energy and investment
projects.
"Brazil will do everything necessary to diminish any
possible impact of the crisis on its domestic economy," Rousseff
said.
The two heads of state did not discuss a contentious
proposal by the EU executive to tax financial transactions such
as trading in bonds and shares, Belgian Prime Minister Yves
Leterme told journalists.
That plan was mooted as a central plank of efforts to recoup
cash from an industry that cost governments billions of euros
during the financial crisis, but faces opposition particularly
from Britain.
(Reporting by Juliane von Reppert-Bismarck; editing by Ron
Askew)