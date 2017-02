BRASILIA, July 24 Brazil's central bank expects the current account deficit to widen slightly to $4.5 billion in July from the $4.4 billion posted in June, a bank official said on Tuesday.

The bank's deputy research chief Fernando Rocha said he estimates the country will attract about $7 billion in foreign direct investment in July. (Reporting by Tiago Pariz Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by James Dalgleish)