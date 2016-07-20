SAO PAULO, July 20 The Brazilian government
plans to draft a bill regulating judicial access to digital data
in criminal investigations, following the third nationwide
court-mandated shutdown of the popular WhatsApp messaging
service since December, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported
on Wednesday.
According to Estado, Justice Minister Alexandre de Moraes
said the bill should provide a framework for cooperation with
authorities without depriving about 100 million users of the
popular Facebook Inc messaging service.
Moraes announced the plan after meeting with Rodrigo Maia,
the speaker of the lower house, to discuss the issue on Tuesday,
Estado said.
Also at the meeting, Maia vowed to speed up the discussion
of and voting on bills aimed at protecting digital data or
limiting potential shutdowns of chat apps, Estado reported.
The ministry's and lower house's media offices did not
immediately answer calls seeking confirmation of the report.
On Tuesday, a Rio de Janeiro state-based judge ordered
Brazil's five wireless carriers to block WhatsApp as it failed
to turn over data requested by authorities in a criminal probe.
The Federal Supreme Court scrapped the order hours later.
The order had left about 100 million Brazilian users without
access to WhatsApp for hours on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the office of Brazil's attorney general, judges
who suspend WhatsApp are incorrectly interpreting a 2014 law
meant to update the legal framework for the internet. Still,
judges frustrated with the modern limits of wiretaps in
drug-trafficking probes have shut down the service and even
briefly jailed a senior Facebook executive in March.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)