SAO PAULO, March 24 Febraban, the lobbying group representing Brazilian banks, nominated Murilo Portugal as executive president for a second term, according to a statement on Monday.

The Sao Paulo-based group will hold a vote to elect its president on March 31, a move that is usually seen as ceremonial.

The re-election of Portugal, a former finance ministry official, was formally proposed by Febraban's board, which is presided over by Roberto Setubal, chief executive officer of Itau Unibanco Holding SA.

During his first, three-year term, Portugal and Febraban faced strong criticism from government officials because of the group's stance over the implementation of a government-sponsored reduction in lending interest rates and the use of a privately-owned deposit guarantee fund to bail out failed banks.

Yet, his prestige within the government has been on the rise in recent months. Portugal will meet President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia on Monday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)