SAO PAULO, June 16 The Brazilian government, seeking to unlock more financing for smaller companies, will ease tax and financing rules to lure more investment into the sector, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Monday.

Under a series of rules unveiled at an event in São Paulo, Mantega said investments in shares of mid-sized companies will be exempted from income tax through 2023. Likewise, investor purchases of infrastructure notes - or debt issued by companies to finance the contruction of major civil construction and heavy investment projects - will be exempted from tax on capital gains.

