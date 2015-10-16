SAO PAULO Oct 16 Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy plans to deliver his resignation letter on Friday, in response to growing opposition to his policies among government allies, magazine Veja reported on Friday.

Levy, who took office in January, declined to answer reporters questions on the matter. Veja's Radar column did not say how it obtained the information about Levy preparing his resignation letter. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)