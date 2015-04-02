(Adds comment from Transpetro, update from Ultracargo,
paragraphs 2-4)
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 2 Eighty firefighters were
battling a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by
Ultracargo near Brazil's port of Santos, Latin America's
largest, the local fire service said on Thursday.
The company said there had been no victims and the area had
been evacuated. It was too early to say what had caused the
fire, which was limited to four tanks and was now contained, it
added in a statement.
Television footage showed large plumes of black smoke and
fireballs coming from the site, near facilities run by Norway's
Stolt-Nielsen Ltd and Transpetro, a subsidiary of
state-run oil company Petrobras.
Transpetro said it had temporarily suspended operations and
evacuated its personnel following instructions from the fire
service, but that there was no risk to its facility.
Stolt-Nielsen was not immediately available for comment.
The fire started at around 10 a.m. local time (1300 GMT),
the fire service said on Twitter, adding that 22 fire trucks and
one boat were involved in trying to control it.
The fire will take "a while" to put out, a fire official
told local Globo TV. He added that so far they had focused on
wetting down nearby tanks to stop the fire from spreading
further.
The port of Santos said it had moved five ships docked at a
nearby terminal due to the fire.
Ultracargo is Brazil's largest liquid bulk storage company
and is owned by Grupo Ultra. Its Santos facility
stores up to 301,300 cubic meters of fuels, chemicals, vegetable
oils, ethanol and corrosive products, the company's website
said.
Shares in Grupo Ultra were down 2.1 percent in afternoon
trade in Sao Paulo.
