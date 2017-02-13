BRASILIA Feb 13 Brazilian Finance Minister
Henrique Meirelles plans to submit to Congress this week a bill
to help shore up the finances of states suffering a crippling
fiscal crisis.
Meirelles said on Monday the approval of the new bill is
needed for the federal government to honor a rescue program to
suspend debt payments from the state of Rio de Janeiro. Facing a
sharp drop in tax revenues the state has missed wage payments of
police and doctors since last year.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by
Chris Reese)