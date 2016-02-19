BRIEF-Rockwell provides update regarding three units with interim liquidation order
* Provides update regarding three subsidiaries with interim liquidation order issued by court in Kimberley, South Africa
(Repeats with no change)
BRASILIA Feb 19 Brazil's Planning Minister Valdir Simao said on Friday that the government will cut 23.4 billion reais ($5.78 billion) in spending this year in a bid to rebalance the public accounts. ($1 = 4.0466 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione)
* Provides update regarding three subsidiaries with interim liquidation order issued by court in Kimberley, South Africa
* NCS Multistage Holdings Inc sees IPO of up to 9.5 million shares of common stock - sec filing