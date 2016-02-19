(Repeats to add distribution, no change to text)

BRASILIA Feb 19 Brazil's Planning Minister Valdir Simao said on Friday that the government will cut 23.4 billion reais ($5.78 billion) in spending this year in a bid to rebalance the public accounts. ($1 = 4.0466 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione)