SAO PAULO Oct 2 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff on Friday barred government delays in repaying banks,
ahead of a court decision on such delays last year, which could
potentially serve as grounds for her impeachment.
The presidential decree, published in the official gazette,
bans government delays of over five days in meeting payments on
loans from financial institutions.
The decree comes as Rousseff faces potential impeachment on
accusations that she broke the nation's fiscal responsibility
law by systematically delaying repayments to Brazilian lenders
for advancing money to pay for social programs such as
unemployment insurance.
The delay in repayments resulted in the nation's fiscal
account appearing to be healthier than it was ahead of the 2014
presidential election.
The federal accounts tribunal, known in Portuguese as TCU,
is expected to decide next week on whether to reject or approve
Rousseff's handling of the public accounts last year.
The government has denied any irregularities, arguing that
it followed the law in its accounting practices.
