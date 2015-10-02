(Adds TCU judge vote to reject accounts)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Oct 2 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff on Friday barred government delays in repaying
state-run banks, in an attempt to strengthen her defense ahead
of a court ruling on such postponements that could serve as
grounds for her impeachment.
Rousseff published a decree to ban delays as she faces
potential impeachment on accusations she broke the nation's
fiscal responsibility law by holding off repayments to lenders
that had advanced the government money for social programs in a
practice known as fiscal "backpedaling."
The delays helped her government continue funding social
programs while improving the nation's fiscal accounts ahead of
the 2014 presidential election, in which she was narrowly
re-elected.
Brazil's Federal Accounts Court, or TCU, is scheduled to
reject or approve Rousseff's handling of 2014 public accounts on
Wednesday.
The presidential decree bans government delays surpassing
five days on loan payments from financial institutions.
"The decree aims to strengthen the government's arguments
that there was no regulation at the time that banned that
practice," said Mansueto Almeida, a public accounts expert who
has been critical of Rousseff's fiscal policies.
"If that influences the TCU's decision it's hard to say, but
it's definitely a step in the right direction."
Rousseff's administration has denied any irregularities. The
government is paying in arrears, reducing its savings this year
and forcing authorities to slash key fiscal targets.
Although not legally binding, a TCU ruling against the
administration would give ammunition for the opposition to seek
the impeachment of Rousseff, whose government has been rattled
by the country's worst political and economic crisis in three
decades.
The TCU judge leading the case, Augusto Nardes, has
recommended the other seven judges vote to reject Rousseff's
accounts, according to two court officials briefed on the
matter. Court prosecutors said her government delayed around 40
billion reais ($10 billion) in payments between 2013 and 2014.
The erosion of the fiscal accounts under Rousseff helped
prompt Standard & Poor's to strip Brazil of its investment-grade
rating last month.
To try to avert an impeachment, Rousseff on Friday
reshuffled her Cabinet to bolster alliances within her coalition
government.
Rousseff, a technocrat who had never run for public office
before ascending to the presidency in 2011, has lost control of
her alliance as dozens of lawmakers are probed in the country's
biggest-ever corruption case, focused on state-run oil company
Petrobras.
Some lawmakers have blamed Rousseff for directing the
investigation against them, allegations she and prosecutors
deny.
