BRASILIA Oct 4 Brazil's attorney general argued
on Sunday for the removal of a judge overseeing an investigation
of embattled President Dilma Rousseff's accounts, a last-minute
attempt to avoid a ruling that could lead to her impeachment.
Attorney General Luis Inacio Adams said Judge Augusto Nardes
of the Federal Accounts Court, or TCU, had erred in making his
position on the government's delayed repayments to state-run
banks public ahead of Wednesday's expected vote.
Adams said he planned to present the argument for Nardes'
suspension to the TCU on Monday. A decision on Nardes before
Wednesday's vote will likely prove difficult.
"It is forbidden for a magistrate to express by any means of
communication his opinion on a process before it is judged,"
Adams said in a rare weekend press conference.
Delaying repayments to state-run banks helped Rousseff
continue funding social programs while improving the nation's
fiscal accounts in her first term, ahead of her narrow win in
last year's presidential election.
Nardes recommended the seven other TCU judges reject
Rousseff's accounts because of the practice, two court officials
briefed on the matter told Reuters on Friday, and his position
appeared in several local media outlets.
Although not legally binding, a TCU ruling to reject the
accounts would give the opposition ammunition to seek Rousseff's
impeachment. The leftist leader has been weakened by the worst
economic crisis in three decades and has seen her popular
approval as well as her congressional support erode.
Rousseff's planning minister and justice minister also
pleaded for a technical, non-political ruling on the accounts.
