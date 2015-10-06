(Ads new details, background)
BRASILIA Oct 6 Brazil's Congress postponed for
a third time voting on Tuesday on whether to overrule President
Dilma Rousseff's vetoes of two spending bills despite a cabinet
reshuffle last week that was meant to bolster her support in the
legislature.
For lack of a quorum, Congress put off until Wednesday
considering the vetoes that are crucial for Rousseff's effort to
balance Brazil's overdrawn fiscal accounts.
The bills she vetoed would raise public spending by 63
billion reais ($16.4 billion) over the next four years and
include a hefty 78 percent increase in salaries of judiciary
employees and a raise in payments for retirees.
Rousseff's government has projected a 2016 primary budget
deficit of 35.5 billion reais and is scrambling to plug that gap
to avoid another debt downgrade following a decision by Standard
& Poor's last month to drop Brazil's status to junk.
Upholding the vetoes is the first test of Rousseff's attempt
to secure support among her unreliable coalition allies to back
her austerity policies and block opposition efforts to impeach
her. On Friday she reshuffled her cabinet to give more positions
to the center-right PMDB party.
Rousseff's unpopular belt-tightening measures have been
watered down by Congress where lawmakers have rejected her
government's proposals to raise taxes at a time when Brazil is
sliding deeper into recession.
Rousseff needs the PMDB's votes to thwart an attempt by her
opponents to start impeachment proceedings against her for
dishonest administration of government accounts.
The charge is based on the preliminary findings of a federal
audit court, known as the TCU, that will meet on Wednesday to
decide whether to recommend to Congress that it approve or
reject the 2014 accounts of Rousseff's government.
($1 = 3.8474 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello and Leo Goy; Writing by
Anthony Boadle; Editing by James Dalgleish)