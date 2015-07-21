BRASILIA, July 21 Brazil's government may
further cut its budget to strengthen its finances after a sharp
drop in tax revenues, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on
Tuesday without ruling out the possibility of lowering that
target.
"The government is fully aware that a change to the target
is not an end to the fiscal adjustment process," he told
reporters in Brasilia. "Quite the opposite, it means you need to
continue with the adjustment."
He said that the government is discussing whether to review
the target of 1.1 percent of the gross domestic product. A
decision is expected to be taken by Wednesday when the
government releases its bi-monthly fiscal performance report.
