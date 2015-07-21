(Adds size of possible cuts and context)

By Alonso Soto

BRASILIA, July 21 Brazil may cut spending further to strengthen its finances following a sharp drop in tax revenues, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Tuesday, without ruling out the possibility of lowering the government's key budget surplus target.

With markets leery of the government adjusting its closely watched primary budget surplus goal of 1.1 percent of gross domestic product, Levy took a break from government talks on the matter to assure investors that austerity is here to stay even if the target is changed.

The government is considering an additional cut of up to 15 billion reais ($4.73 billion) in discretionary spending this year, but even with that it will likely fail to reach its primary goal, said an official directly involved in the discussions.

The primary balance, or what the government saves before interest payments, is seen as an important gauge of its ability to repay debt obligations.

"The government is fully aware that a change to the target is not an end to the fiscal adjustment process," Levy said in a rare news briefing at the finance ministry. "Quite the opposite, it means you need to continue with the adjustment."

A drop in tax revenues and political resistance to spending cuts have complicated President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to shore up the government's accounts and save Brazil's coveted investment-grade rating.

Levy said the government is weighing whether it is the right time to review the 1.1 percent primary surplus target. A decision is expected by Wednesday, when the government releases its bi-monthly fiscal performance report.

"That report will reflect our reality," Levy said. "I'm saying that the situation has changed, which means that we need to respond with vigor and realism."

He said the government could make additional spending cuts above the 70 billion reais ($22.08 billion) announced earlier. He acknowledged there is room to make additional cuts to discretionary items, but declined to say by how much.

A senior member of the economic team told Reuters the government is also preparing legislation to reduce obligatory expenditures. About 90 percent of Brazil's expenditures are non-discretionary, meaning the government has little room to make deep cuts.

Despite a series of tax hikes and steep budget cuts, the government's fiscal results continue to disappoint.

In the 12 months through May, the government recorded a primary budget deficit equivalent to 0.68 percent of GDP.

