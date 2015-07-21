(Adds size of possible cuts and context)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, July 21 Brazil may cut spending
further to strengthen its finances following a sharp drop in tax
revenues, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Tuesday, without
ruling out the possibility of lowering the government's key
budget surplus target.
With markets leery of the government adjusting its closely
watched primary budget surplus goal of 1.1 percent of gross
domestic product, Levy took a break from government talks on the
matter to assure investors that austerity is here to stay even
if the target is changed.
The government is considering an additional cut of up to 15
billion reais ($4.73 billion) in discretionary spending this
year, but even with that it will likely fail to reach its
primary goal, said an official directly involved in the
discussions.
The primary balance, or what the government saves before
interest payments, is seen as an important gauge of its ability
to repay debt obligations.
"The government is fully aware that a change to the target
is not an end to the fiscal adjustment process," Levy said in a
rare news briefing at the finance ministry. "Quite the opposite,
it means you need to continue with the adjustment."
A drop in tax revenues and political resistance to spending
cuts have complicated President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to
shore up the government's accounts and save Brazil's coveted
investment-grade rating.
Levy said the government is weighing whether it is the right
time to review the 1.1 percent primary surplus target. A
decision is expected by Wednesday, when the government releases
its bi-monthly fiscal performance report.
"That report will reflect our reality," Levy said. "I'm
saying that the situation has changed, which means that we need
to respond with vigor and realism."
He said the government could make additional spending cuts
above the 70 billion reais ($22.08 billion) announced earlier.
He acknowledged there is room to make additional cuts to
discretionary items, but declined to say by how much.
A senior member of the economic team told Reuters the
government is also preparing legislation to reduce obligatory
expenditures. About 90 percent of Brazil's expenditures are
non-discretionary, meaning the government has little room to
make deep cuts.
Despite a series of tax hikes and steep budget cuts, the
government's fiscal results continue to disappoint.
In the 12 months through May, the government recorded a
primary budget deficit equivalent to 0.68 percent of GDP.
($1 = 3.1744 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Walter Brandimarte;
Editing by Peter Galloway and Alan Crosby)