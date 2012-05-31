BRASILIA May 31 Brazil posted a consolidated
primary budget surplus of 14.240 billion reais in
April, the central bank said on Thursday.
In the 12 months through April, the primary surplus - which
excludes debt servicing costs - was equivalent to 3.11 percent
of gross domestic product, down from 3.22 percent in March.
The primary budget surplus is a gauge closely watched by
investors because it measures a country's ability to service its
debt. It represents the excess of revenue over expenditures
before interest payments are taken into account.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto, Tiago Pariz and Luciana Otoni;
Editing by James Dalgleish)