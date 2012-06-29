BRASILIA, June 29 Brazil posted a consolidated
primary budget surplus of 2.653 billion reais in
May, the central bank said on Friday.
In the 12 months through May, the primary surplus - which
excludes debt servicing costs - was equivalent to 2.97 percent
of gross domestic product, down from 3.11 percent in April.
The primary budget surplus is a gauge closely watched by
investors because it measures a country's ability to service its
debt. It represents the excess of revenue over expenditures
before interest payments are taken into account.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto, Tiago Pariz and Luciana Otoni
Editing by W Simon)