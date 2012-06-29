BRASILIA, June 29 Brazil posted a consolidated primary budget surplus of 2.653 billion reais in May, the central bank said on Friday.

In the 12 months through May, the primary surplus - which excludes debt servicing costs - was equivalent to 2.97 percent of gross domestic product, down from 3.11 percent in April.

The primary budget surplus is a gauge closely watched by investors because it measures a country's ability to service its debt. It represents the excess of revenue over expenditures before interest payments are taken into account. (Reporting by Alonso Soto, Tiago Pariz and Luciana Otoni Editing by W Simon)