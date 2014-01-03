BRASILIA Jan 3 Brazil's central government exceeded its primary fiscal surplus target for 2013, accumulating about 75 billion reais in savings thanks to higher tax collection and stronger economic growth, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Friday.

Mantega said the central government primary surplus in 2013 was a little more than 1.5 percent of gross domestic product.

Brazil is not expected to meet its consolidated primary fiscal target, which includes state and city governments.