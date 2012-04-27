* Primary budget surplus inches up to 10.4 bln reais
* Fiscal restraint key to lower interest rates
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, April 27 Brazil's primary budget
surplus rose in March from the prior month, the central bank
said on Friday, highlighting President Dilma Rousseff's push for
fiscal restraint as the central bank may test new lows for its
benchmark interest rates.
Brazil posted a consolidated primary budget surplus
of 10.442 billion reais in March ($5.55 billion),
up from 9.51 billion reais in the prior month.
The result was lower than the median market forecast of 12.6
billion reais in a Reuters poll.
In the 12 months through March, the primary surplus - which
excludes debt servicing costs - was equivalent to 3.22 percent
of gross domestic product, down from 3.33 percent in February.
The primary budget surplus is a gauge closely watched by
investors because it measures a country's ability to service its
debt. It represents the excess of revenue over expenditures
before interest payments are taken into account.
Rousseff has vowed to meet a primary surplus target of 3.11
percent this year despite cutting taxes and boosting subsidized
lending to struggling industries in the world's No 6 economy.
State development bank BNDES gives out billions of dollars in
loans at below-market interest rates to companies.
The career economist wants to maintain fiscal discipline to
allow the central bank to keep cutting the so-called Selic rate,
which is near all-time lows.
The government reached its savings target last year thanks
in part to record tax revenues and slower public spending.
Brazil plans to freeze 55 billion reais ($32 billion) in
spending from this year's budget, a move that many economists
say will help the government hit its primary budget surplus
target of 139 billion reais.
The fiscal data released on Friday encompasses the public
sector, including federal, state and local governments as well
as some government-owned companies.
Overall budget balance, which includes interest payments,
had a deficit of 10.595 billion reais ($5.6 billion).
($1 = 1.88 Brazilian reais)
