* May primary surplus down to 2.653 bln reais

* Government revenue plummets as economy stalls

* Overall budget balance 16.064 bln reais in May (Adds analyst comments and details)

By Alonso Soto and Tiago Pariz

BRASILIA, June 29 Brazil's primary budget surplus fell sharply in May from April and from a year ago, central bank data showed on Friday, underscoring the extent of an economic slowdown that has hit government revenue.

Brazil posted a consolidated primary budget surplus of 2.653 billion reais ($1.3 billion) in May, the central bank said on Friday, way below the 14.2 billion reais registered in April and 7.5 billion reais in May 2011.

A shrinking primary budget surplus, which excludes debt servicing costs, is raising doubts about whether President Dilma Rousseff can meet fiscal target while trying to stimulate the economy with a flurry of tax cuts and more spending.

In the 12 months through May, the primary surplus was equivalent to 2.97 percent of gross domestic product, down from a revised 3.10 percent in April. The government targets a primary surplus of 3.1 percent this year or about 139 billion reais.

The surplus in May was lower than even the most pessimistic forecast by analysts surveyed by Reuters. The median of the forecasts pointed to a surplus of 4.7 billion reias in May.

Central government savings, a large component of the primary surplus, plummeted 84 percent to 1.788 billion reais in May from April, largely because of a drop in revenue from taxes, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

"We do not rule out the possibility that the government may lower the 3.1 percent of GDP fiscal target for 2012, given moderating revenue growth and the growing inclination to provide additional fiscal stimulus," said Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist with Goldman Sachs.

FISCAL JUGGLING ACT?

Rousseff has vowed to meet a primary surplus target of 3.1 percent this year despite cutting taxes and boosting subsidized lending to struggling industries in the world's No. 6 economy. State development bank BNDES gives out billions of dollars in loans at below-market interest rates to companies.

Rousseff, a career economist, wants to maintain fiscal discipline to allow the central bank to keep cutting the so-called Selic rate, which is at all-time lows.

The government reached its savings target last year thanks in part to record tax revenue and slower public spending.

The central bank has cut rates by 4 percentage points since August to a record-low 8.5 percent, in an aggressive easing cycle only surpassed by that of central banks in debt-laden Europe and the United States.

A severe economic slowdown will likely spur more rate cuts as annual inflation eases.

That same slowdown is also adding pressure for Rousseff to raise spending as businessmen refrain from investing, worried that Brazilian consumers are reaching their debt limits.

The primary budget surplus is closely watched by investors because it measures a country's ability to service its debt. It represents the excess of revenue over expenditures before interest payments are taken into account.

Overall budget balance, which includes interest payments, had a deficit of 16.064 billion reais ($7.9 billion), up from 2.984 billion reais in April.

The public debt-to-GDP ratio fell again to 35 percent in May from 35.7 percent in April and 36.5 percent in March. The central bank expects the ratio to drop further to about 34.5 percent in June.

($1 = 2.04 reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto, Tiago Pariz and Luciana Otoni; Editing by W Simon, M.D. Golan and Padraic Cassidy)