SAO PAULO Feb 23 Brazil's central bank offered to sell $2 billion in reverse currency swaps on Thursday in a bid to curb currency gains.

Brazil's currency, the real, reversed course shortly after the announcement and was trading 0.1 percent weaker at 1.7073 reais per U.S. dollar. Earlier on Thursday it traded stronger than 1.7 reais per dollar for the first time since October. (Reporting by Jose de Castro; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish)