* First reverse currency swap auction since August

* Central bank fails to sell all swaps on offer

* Real reverses course after auction was announced (Adds auction results, detail)

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 Brazil's central bank sold only 8.75 percent of the $2 billion dollars in reverse currency swaps offered in an auction on Thursday, in the first such move since August as the government tries to prevent the currency from strengthening further.

Brazil's real reversed course shortly after the announcement and was trading 0.2 percent weaker at 1.7090 reais per U.S. dollar. Earlier on Thursday it traded stronger than 1.7 reais per dollar for the first time since October.

The contracts, which have a face value of $50,000 each, are derivatives that mimic the purchase of dollars in futures markets by the central bank. Earlier in February the central bank also bought U.S. dollar forwards and intervened in the local spot market to try to curb currency gains.

Nevertheless, the real has gained nearly 2 percent in February and almost 9 percent in 2012 on strong inflows as Brazil's economy recovers from sluggish growth last year.

Net U.S. dollar inflows to Brazil totaled $6.52 billion in the calendar month through Feb. 17.

The bank sold 3,500, 129-day reverse swaps maturing July 2, at 99.8282 percent of face value for a nominal yield of 0.4841 percent and financial value of $174.7 million.

It failed to sell 38-day reverse swaps maturing April 2. (Reporting by Jose de Castro; Writing by Silvio Cascione)