SAO PAULO, March 15 The Brazilian central bank
will sell as much as $500 million worth of currency swaps on
Thursday, resuming foreign exchange intervention following a
three-week pause.
The central bank will offer as many as 10,000 traditional
currency swap contracts, which correspond to dollar sales to
investors for future delivery, to roll over April maturities.
It currently holds roughly $22 billion worth of swaps on its
balance sheet, $9.7 billion of which expires in the first day of
next month. Should it maintain that pace of daily swap sales
until the penultimate session of March, as it has done in
previous months, it will allow around $4.2 billion worth of
currency swaps to expire.
The Brazilian real closed nearly 2 percent stronger
on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve refrained from
flagging any plans to accelerate interest rate hikes, allaying
fears that higher U.S. rates could drain capital away from
emerging markets.
