SAO PAULO Nov 10 The Brazilian real slumped
over 5 percent on Thursday, its biggest daily loss since the
2011 Greek debt crisis, as concerns over a potential trade shock
under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump prompted investors to
shun risky assets.
The sharp move pushed the real past 3.3 to the U.S. dollar
for the first time in two months, triggering stop-loss automatic
sales of the Brazilian currency, traders said.
The real slumped as much as 5.7 percent to 3.3902,
the weakest since late June.
Traders said they also feared President Michel Temer could
face legal action after documents cited in local media showed he
received 1 million reais in donations from builder Andrade
Gutierrez during the 2014 re-election campaign of ousted
President Dilma Rousseff, to whom he was vice president.
The Mexican peso, widely seen as more vulnerable to
Trump's policies, weakened 3.7 percent.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn)