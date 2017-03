SAO PAULO, July 24 Brazil's real fell on Friday to its weakest against the dollar in 12 years, slipping quickly in early trade to 3.334 to the dollar.

The slide in the local currency comes after Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy announced on Wednesday the government would slash its primary surplus target due to deteriorating tax revenues amid Brazil's deepening economic slump. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)