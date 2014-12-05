SAO PAULO Dec 5 Brazil's central bank will hold an auction on Monday offering up to $1 billion on the spot market with an agreement to repurchase the dollars on April 2, 2015, the bank said on Friday.

It is common for the central bank to offer so-called repo lines around the end of the year, when dollars are generally scarcer in the Brazilian market. The bank held its last such auction on Tuesday. (Reporting by Flavia Bohone; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)