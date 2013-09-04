By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 4 Brazil's central bank has
so far kept the door closed on its vault of $370 billion in
foreign reserves, but may need to open it in the next few months
if investors continue to lose faith in the country's
slow-growing economy.
On Aug. 22, Brazil unveiled a $60 billion plan to defend its
currency against a broad sell-off of emerging-market assets. The
initiative relies on sales of derivatives, meaning the bank can
satisfy market demand for dollars without actually having to
sell any hard currency from its reserves.
Coming after a roughly 15 percent drop in Brazil's real
since May, one of the biggest falls in the world, the plan led
many investors to think central bank president Alexandre Tombini
is saving firepower in case of even greater market stress ahead.
Emerging markets are bracing for a cut in stimulus by the
U.S. Federal Reserve, which could come as early as this month,
prompting investors to pull out even more money from riskier
emerging market investments.
In a sign of growing unease among key developing countries,
India has called for coordinated currency intervention and heavy
central bank dollar selling was suspected to be behind a rebound
in the battered rupee on Wednesday.
Brazil's caution is probably a good idea for now, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch economists David Beker and Claudio
Irigoyen wrote in a recent research note.
"Our perception is international reserves need to be managed
with caution," they wrote, warning that Brazil's pot of savings
is actually "not that big" when compared to other pools of money
in Latin America's largest economy.
Although reserves are healthy at around 16 percent of annual
economic output, Brazilian companies have about $500 billion in
dollar debts. Foreign investors have another $400 billion
invested in local markets.
While foreign investors could simply move their money out of
the country, companies would need actual dollars to pay their
debts abroad if they are unable or unwilling to roll them over.
Central bank data shows companies are already rolling over
only about half of their foreign obligations, either because
international markets became more restrictive or because the
cost of hedging dollar obligations has been on the rise.
Brazil's demand for dollars is no longer fully covered by
relatively stable foreign direct investment, leaving the country
relying on investment in stocks and bonds to fund its current
account deficit -- a source which could easily run dry.
"At (that) point, the central bank has the following
decision: it can meet this demand from its reserves, or it can
step back and let the real fall until some other private sector
agent enters the market and meets this demand," said Tony
Volpon, head of emerging markets research for Nomura Securities.
DETERIORATING OUTLOOK
The recent challenges have been a major shock for Brazil,
which just two years ago was taking measures to stop dollars
from flowing into its fast-growing economy and last dipped into
its reserves during the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
However, economic growth of just 0.9 percent last year and
the interventionist policies of left-leaning President Dilma
Rousseff have caused the country to lose much of its allure.
The central bank initially tried to support the real by
auctioning so-called currency swaps, derivatives that provide
investors with protection against the real's depreciation. It
also injected dollars into the spot market through repurchase
agreements that force buyers to sell those dollars back to the
central bank at a later date -- with little effect.
The real only seemed to stabilize when the central bank
committed to the daily intervention program that, added to
earlier actions in 2013, will ensure that at least $100 billion
worth of currency swaps and dollar repos will be offered to
markets by year-end.
However, the program does not come free, of cost or of risk.
By regularly offering currency swaps, the central bank is
able to satisfy speculators who want to bet against the real.
When those contracts mature, the bank makes up for a possible
currency weakening with payments in reais, adding to public debt
but preserving foreign reserves.
In July alone, the current stock of about $40 billion worth
of swaps have added 1.7 billion reais ($720 million) to Brazil's
debt servicing cost, according to the central bank.
That loss may eventually be wiped off the books, depending
on the real's performance before the contracts expire. If the
real appreciates over time against the dollar, the central bank
will actually make a profit.
But if the real depreciates, the debt grows even more. The
stock of swaps is expected to more than double to about $100
billion by year-end, opening Brazil to more losses.
If swaps become ineffective, the central bank could dip into
the reserves accumulated during the boom years of the 2000s.
Tombini says the central bank has not touched a war chest
which has ballooned from less than $50 billion in 2002 because
there has been no demand for dollars on the spot market.
However, that may quickly change if dollar outflows pick up
and the real loses more value. Given Brazil's efforts to avoid
additional inflation pressures stemming from a weaker currency,
analysts bet the central bank will likely choose to spend its
foreign reserves when such demand arises.