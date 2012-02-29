* Central bank ratchets up attack on stronger real

* Brazil sells 76 percent of reverse swaps at auction

* Real bucks regional FX firming after ECB cash injection (Recasts, adds background)

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, Feb 29 Brazil's central bank offered reverse currency swaps and bought dollars in the spot market on Wednesday, keeping Brazil's currency from appreciating beyond the 1.70 per dollar mark.

The real, which had firmed to 1.6860 in early trading, its strongest in four months, weakened after the intervention to 1.7138.

The intervention allowed Brazil's real to avoid the surge seen in other Latin American currencies following the European Central Bank's (ECB) offer of 530 billion euros of cheap finance to Europe's troubled banks.

The real has gained more than 9 percent since the beginning of the year on the back of massive inflows from investors seeking higher returns than they can get in more developed markets. Brazil's benchmark interest rate is 10.5 percent. In the United States the equivalent rate is zero to 0.25 percent.

The ECB's capital injection pumped even more low cost capital into world markets. Much of it is expected to move to higher-risk and higher-return assets in places such as Latin America.

A stronger Brazilian real has made the country's exports more expensive and hurt the competitiveness of local manufactuers prompting the Brazilian government to act.

The central bank sold 30,500, or 76 percent, of the 40,000 reverse currency swaps on offer in the auction for a financial value of about $1.5 billion. The contracts mimic the purchase of dollars in futures markets.

The bank sold 20,000, 32-day reverse swaps maturing April 2, 99.9661 percent of face value for a nominal yield of 0.3941 percent and financial value of $999.7 million.

It also sold 10,500, 123-day reverse swaps maturing July 2, at 99.6850 percent of face value for a nominal yield of 0.9408 percent and financial value of $523.3 million.

On Wednesday, Brazil's real underperformed the Mexican and the Colombian pesos , which rose 0.5 and 0.15 percent to the U.S. dollar.

Earlier this month, the central bank sold only 3,500 contracts in a similar operation. It also bought U.S. dollar forwards and intervened in the local spot market.

Central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Tuesday that those auctions helped prevent the real from strengthening too much. National Treasury Secretary Arno Augustin also said that the country's sovereign wealth fund could buy dollars.

Brazil's speeding economic growth has been attracting foreign investments in infrastructure, bonds and equities. Its 10.5-percent benchmark interest rates also lures investors.,

The govenrnment is pursuing a tighter fiscal policy to pave the way for single-digit rates.

European Central Bank's push to shield its financial system by lending more than 1 trillion euros to banks made cheap money even more available in global markets.

(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeb Blount)