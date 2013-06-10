BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings entered amendment to credit agreement
* On March 2, co entered into an amendment to its credit agreement dated as of october 6, 2016
SAO PAULO, June 10 Brazil's central bank sold $996.1 million in currency swap contracts in an auction on Monday, helping pare losses in the real.
The bank sold 20,000 of the 40,000 swap contracts on offer, which mature on July 1 and Aug. 1.
Brazil's currency, the real, was trading 0.77 percent weaker at 2.148 reais per U.S. dollar shortly after the auction.
* On March 2, co entered into an amendment to its credit agreement dated as of october 6, 2016
March 6 Peabody Energy Corp said on Monday it agreed to set aside collateral to cover future mine cleanup costs, ending a practice known as self-bonding.
* Spectrum Brands increases revolving credit facility, extends its maturity and reduces interest rate margins and unused commitment fees