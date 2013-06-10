SAO PAULO, June 10 Brazil's central bank sold $1.12 billion in currency swap contracts at a second auction on Monday, helping pare losses in the real.

The bank sold 22,500 of the 40,000 swap contracts on offer, which mature on July 1 and Aug. 1.

Brazil's currency, the real, was trading 0.23 percent weaker at 2.1367 reais per U.S. dollar shortly after the auction.