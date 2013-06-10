BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings entered amendment to credit agreement
* On March 2, co entered into an amendment to its credit agreement dated as of october 6, 2016
SAO PAULO, June 10 Brazil's central bank on Monday offered to sell as many as 40,000 traditional currency swaps, derivative contracts designed to strengthen the real.
The Brazilian currency pared losses shortly after the bank's announcement, trading 0.62 percent weaker at 2.1455 per U.S. dollar.
March 6 Peabody Energy Corp said on Monday it agreed to set aside collateral to cover future mine cleanup costs, ending a practice known as self-bonding.
* Spectrum Brands increases revolving credit facility, extends its maturity and reduces interest rate margins and unused commitment fees