BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings entered amendment to credit agreement
* On March 2, co entered into an amendment to its credit agreement dated as of october 6, 2016
SAO PAULO, June 10 Brazil's central bank held a second traditional currency swap auction on Monday in an attempt to strengthen the real.
The central bank offered to sell as many as 40,000 currency swaps, maturing on July 1 and Aug. 1.
The Brazilian currency pared losses shortly after the bank's announcement, trading 0.29 percent weaker at 2.1382 per U.S. dollar.
March 6 Peabody Energy Corp said on Monday it agreed to set aside collateral to cover future mine cleanup costs, ending a practice known as self-bonding.
* Spectrum Brands increases revolving credit facility, extends its maturity and reduces interest rate margins and unused commitment fees